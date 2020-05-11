



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Congressman Conor Lamb is calling for immediate state and federal investigations into Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.

Congressman Lamb says he’s outraged by the number of deaths at the Beaver County facility and the enormous number of people who’ve been diagnosed with coronavirus there.

His office is getting calls and emails from family members of loved ones and employees who are scared, he says.

On Saturday, the state sent a team to Beaver Co. to assess the nursing home’s situation.

On Monday morning, the Pa. National Guard was on the ground to help.

“The community is crying out for help,” Lamb told KDKA. “It appears that this nursing home has the highest number of fatalities in the state.”

Lamb is calling for “urgent” state and federal investigations.

“This needs to be on top of the governor’s agenda,” Lamb said.

In a strongly-worded letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Gov. Tom Wolf and the State Secretary of Health, Lamb says Brighton was cited for “immediate jeopardy,” the most serious level of citation.

RELATED STORIES:

Lamb also wrote, “It is simply unacceptable that the threat to the residents of Brighton was made worse by lax oversight.”

State data indicated there are as many as 71 coronavirus deaths at the facility. Nearly 320 people and 22 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Lamb says employees are telling him they still don’t have enough PPE.

“They have to change very frequently in order to do best practice and be as safe as possible,” Lamb said. “Look, the families are scared.”

Lamb is also calling for an investigation by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We will continue to ask for more,” Lamb said. “Again, this is the greatest generation and they deserve better.”

Congressman Mike Doyle is also calling for an increase in the inspections of care facilities, especially where outbreaks have occurred.