STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Four ducklings that fell into a storm drain were saved by a Penn State police officer, firemen and a concerned citizen.
On Monday, the Penn State University Police and Public Safety Twitter account said officer Dale Moore, a concerned citizen, Alpha Fire Company and Orkin helped rescue the ducklings on University Drive at University Park on Saturday.
Team work! On Saturday, University Park Police Officer Dale Moore assisted a concerned citizen, Centre Wildlife Care, @AlphaFireCo and @orkinpest rescue four baby ducklings that fell down a storm drain on University Drive at University Park. #pennstate #pennstatepolice pic.twitter.com/hFNUz9t1H9
— Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) May 11, 2020
Great job everyone!
