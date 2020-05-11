BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Issues Warning To Businesses Choosing To Defy Pandemic Shutdown
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Duckling Rescue, Ducklings, Penn State University, State College

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Four ducklings that fell into a storm drain were saved by a Penn State police officer, firemen and a concerned citizen.

On Monday, the Penn State University Police and Public Safety Twitter account said officer Dale Moore, a concerned citizen, Alpha Fire Company and Orkin helped rescue the ducklings on University Drive at University Park on Saturday.

Great job everyone!

Comments