



DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is preparing to fill 1,000 cars at another emergency food distribution on Monday.

The giveaway is set to take place on Monday at the Food Bank’s facility in RIDC Park in Duquesne.

Food will be distributed between 12:00 noon and 3:30 p.m.

Traffic restrictions will be in place as they have been for previous distributions to help alleviate the back-up of long lines as people arrive to receive the food.

All traffic entering RIDC Park to access the food distribution must enter at the South Linden Street entrance to the RIDC Park.

A map of the required entrance can be seen below:

This is located opposite of Center Street along SR 837.

NO TRAFFIC will be allowed to enter the RIDC Park at Grant Avenue except for employees and customers of the other businesses.

