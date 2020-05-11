BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Issues Warning To Businesses Choosing To Defy Pandemic Shutdown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall was honored during National Police Week.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau Of Police/Facebook)

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady joined members of the Pittsburgh Burea of Police and Department of Public Safety on Monday to lay a wreath in honor of Hall, who was shot while off-duty in Homewood on July 14, 2019.

He died in the hospital on July 17.

“US Attorney Brady laid a wreath and said a prayer at the Allegheny County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the presence of Zone 1 officers, Pittsburgh Public Safety Department Director Wendell Hissrich and Police Chief Scott Schubert,” the bureau said on Facebook. “He also read and presented Zone 1 Commander Christopher Ragland with a letter denoting Officer Hall’s bravery and ultimate sacrifice.”

Christian Bey was formally arraigned on criminal homicide and firearms charges in Hall’s death.

