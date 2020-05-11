PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall was honored during National Police Week.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady joined members of the Pittsburgh Burea of Police and Department of Public Safety on Monday to lay a wreath in honor of Hall, who was shot while off-duty in Homewood on July 14, 2019.
He died in the hospital on July 17.
“US Attorney Brady laid a wreath and said a prayer at the Allegheny County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the presence of Zone 1 officers, Pittsburgh Public Safety Department Director Wendell Hissrich and Police Chief Scott Schubert,” the bureau said on Facebook. “He also read and presented Zone 1 Commander Christopher Ragland with a letter denoting Officer Hall’s bravery and ultimate sacrifice.”
Christian Bey was formally arraigned on criminal homicide and firearms charges in Hall’s death.
