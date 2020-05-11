



UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s all too common but stunning nevertheless: hundreds of cars lined up to receive food from a food distribution event in the age of COVID-19.

One on Monday was organized by the Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank at Laurel Highlands High School. Organizers expected 500 families and prepared for 600.

Lora Thresher was one of the many helping organize the operation to keep Fayette County families fed.

Thresher said people got a box of dry food, frozen food and bakery items.

“We’ve had it donated, we’ve got it from Pittsburgh, some food we’ve prepacked ourselves,” said Thresher.

KDKA’s Ross Gudiotti reports about half a dozen row of cars about 15 to 20 deep. A line of cars stretched down the school driveway and out onto the main road, all waiting for what’s in the trucks.

“There are so many people struggling to pay their bills medical bills and they don’t have the money for extra food or extra with the kids being home,” said Thresher.

And while the contributions are certainly appreciated, it’s the volunteers that make it go — common people looking after their neighbors, willing to stand for hours in icy rain and cold to fill car after car with box after box.

“I love helping people, people are in need and if I were in their shoes I’d want somebody to help me,” said Thresher.

“If I was in their situation, I’d want someone to help me,” said volunteer Mya Murray.

For more information, visit the FCCAA’s website or Facebook page.