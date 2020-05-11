PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ice cream, by appointment only.

That’s one local business’s solution to getting ready to reopen in the time of social distancing.

Once the state allows them to reopen, Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in the Strip District says customers can set up an appointment through the Yelp app to get their ice cream fix.

Here are the steps that customers can follow:

• Diners launch their Yelp App on their phone or on their web browser.

• They search for Klavon’s, ice cream, or ‘Waitlist restaurants’ in Pittsburgh.

• They pull up our information.

• They click “Join the Waitlist” on the right side of the menu.

• The app will then tell them how long the time is until a table is ready.

• The app will notify them when it is their turn.

Klavon’s says in a press release, “During this incredibly stressful time, we’re looking for anything we can do to help brighten people’s days. Ice cream can be a great stress reliever for a lot of people. We at Klavon’s want to thank everyone for their support throughout the years.”

The ice cream parlor has already been set up for appropriate social distancing.

The business owners say they’ve moved tables at least six feet apart and will keep a waitlist so there’s never too many people inside at once.