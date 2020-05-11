



YORK COUNTY (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker defied Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order when he organized and attended a meeting with more than 150 others.

The York Daily Record reports that the meeting was at Wisehaven Event Center on Saturday evening in York County, which like 42 other counties is still under Wolf’s tightest pandemic restrictions.

RELATED STORIES:

The vast majority of attendees were not wearing masks, and many shook hands, hugged and sat close together, all apparently in violation of state and federal social distancing guidelines.

Rep. Mike Jones, a first-term Republican who criticized Wolf in his speech to attendees, said the meeting was meant to gauge the business community’s feelings about reopening.

“I think we got Wolf on the ropes,” Jones said, according to the York Daily Record. “The last 48 hours has been extremely encouraging. It’s just like a boxing match. It’s time to knock him out. Because when you call his bluff and you fight, they cave. They don’t have the horses. They don’t have the soldiers. They don’t have the guts. … The bark is way, way worse than the bite.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)