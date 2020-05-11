PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and members of the Department of Public Safety are reading bedtime stories to children online.
Each Monday and Friday evening at 7 p.m., Peduto will read a story and stream it on his Facebook page and the city’s Facebook page.
Peduto read “The Little Engine That Could” to kick off the Grant Street Reading Series.
Public Safety will read a story on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
“The books that they are reading are provided through the City of Pittsburgh’s partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free program available to all children ages 0-5 who live within city limits to register and receive one book every month in the mail until their fifth birthday,” a release said.
