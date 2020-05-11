Comments
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – The Cinemark movie theater at the Pittsburgh Mills mall is permanently closing.
The company says the lease for the Cinemark 18 theater is almost up.
“This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theatre fleet,” Cinemark said in a statement.
There’s no word on an official closing date.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Mills has been shuttered since March 17 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Retail stores in Allegheny County will be permitted to open back up this Friday, but movie theaters are ordered to stay closed.
