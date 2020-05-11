



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pride has been postponed until the fall because of coronavirus.

The Delta Foundation posted on Facebook over the weekend that because of coronavirus and current restrictions, they are moving Pittsburgh Pride to the fall.

“We have been in regular communication with our peer Pride festivals across the U.S. as well as our local partners at the city, county, and state regarding our event,” the Facebook post reads.

“Everyone wants to help us celebrate and as one of the largest events in our region, we, along with our sponsors and partners, want to make sure that we proceed with the safety of our community and allies as our priority.”

Last year over 250,000 people attended the event, making the Pittsburgh Pride Parade the largest annual parade in the City of Pittsburgh.

A new date hasn’t been set, but the organization says it will keep people updated.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: