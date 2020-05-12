



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A homicide suspect already behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail is now charged with a second person’s murder after the remains of a missing man were found near his family’s home.

Allegheny County Police say 21-year-old Adam Rosenberg, already charged in the death of 28-year-old Jeremy Dentel, is now facing homicide charges in the death of 22-year-old Christian Moore-Rouse.

Allegheny County Police arrested and charged Rosenberg in February for allegedly shooting 28-year-old Jeremy Dentel in the head inside the victim’s Baldwin home. Police say the two met on a dating app.

Allegheny County Police say their investigation into Rosenberg led him to be implicated in the disappearance of 22-year-old Christian Moore-Rouse who was reported missing on Christmas, last seen alive just a few days before.

On March 3, the body of Moore-Rouse was found near Rosenberg’s family home in Fox Chapel. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death a shotgun wound to the head and the manner of death a homicide.

Moore-Rouse’s mother has told KDKA her son knew Rosenberg.

In connection with Moore-Rouse’s death, Rosenberg is now facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery, abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and firearms violations. In connection with Dentel’s death, he was already charges of facing criminal homicide, robbery, tampering with evidence and firearms violations.

According to police, Rosenberg has been in jail since he was arrested in February for Dentel’s death.