PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The new mobile Coronavirus testing site that Allegheny Health network is launching will soon be open for appointments.
It’s going to be located outside the Alma Illery Medical Center in Homewood from 9:00 a.m through 4:00 p.m on Tuesday May 12 and Thursday May 14.
Officials say that you need to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus to be eligible to be tested.
Patients can make an appointment by calling AHN’s 24/7 Nurse On Call line at 412-NURSE4U or 412-687-7348.
