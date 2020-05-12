Comments
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two teenagers are facing charges stemming from thefts that took place in Bethel Park.
Bethel Park Police say that they were called to the Sandy Creek Apartments for 2 suspicious males wearing hoodies, masks and backpacks, who ran from a vehicle when the car alarm was activated.
Officers caught the suspects up the road from the apartments and found them in possession of stolen property.
The males were identified as 18-year old Andrew Dwyer 19-year old and William Redfearn, both of Mt. Oliver.
They were transported to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Conspiracy and Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime.
