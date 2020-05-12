



CONNELLSVILE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Connellsville man is recovering tonight after police say he was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed.

Ken Rhodes says life in and around South Prospect Street in Connellsville can be a bit scary at times.

“On this street, not very safe, buddy,” he tells KDKA’s Ross Guidotti. “I can tell you that, dude. I ain’t gonna lie to you one bit.”

Case in point: what Connellsville Police say happened to a man early Monday morning. According to court records, a male victim was taken from a house on South Prospect at gunpoint, dragged to a back ally and robbed of $400, his phone and shoes.

One of the alleged kidnappers is 21-year-old William Colbert, who is accused of pistol whipping the victim while police say his co-conspirator used the victim’s own phone to call the beaten man’s friend demanding ransom.

According to what the victim told police, he managed to get his wits about him and escaped the alleged beating. He stumbled off and ended up at a gentleman’s home, beating on the door and asking for help.

That person? Ken Rhodes.

“He was beating on the door. I jumped up, he was like ‘let me in, let me in,'” says Rhodes. “I was like, ‘hold on.’ I was like, ‘you can’t come in.'”

He asked the victim what happened.

“He was like, ‘they robbed me.’ I was like ‘who?’ He said he can’t even tell, I was like ‘that’s crazy,'” Rhodes says, retelling the stor.

The victim got medical attention, and not long after, William Colbert was taken into custody.

William Colbert is in the Fayette County Jail, held on $35,000 bond He faces multiple felonies including aggravated assault, robbery and kidnapping. The alleged co-conspirator is still on the run.