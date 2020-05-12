Comments
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A dog rescued by firefighters in Brownsville is being nursed back to health with the help of oxygen treatment.
After being saved by firefighters, the dog was treated with one of the pet oxygen masks that the department received via donations.
The dog was taken to emergency vet care before being put under foster care, where she could receive oxygen therapy 24/7 in a special crate with an oxygen generator.
The oxygen therapy with allow her lungs to heal and rid her system of the toxins taken in from smoke inhalation.
The department says she has been to the vet twice already and is recovering slowly.
