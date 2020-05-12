



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dr. Jill Biden was in Pittsburgh today visiting a local high school — well, not really, but virtually.

It’s not the best way to campaign, but it’s another consequence of those stay-at-home and social distancing requirements.

A teacher for 35 years, Biden met with teachers and Pittsburgh Public School’s Science and Technology Academy.

But it was via Zoom, not in person — the new reality for teachers and students alike.

Ever the teacher, Dr. Biden asked Mrs. Reynolds’ 10th grade students about learning from home.

“What’s this experience been like for you, and what have you reflected on what you’ve learned from it and how you’ve changed as a person?” she asked two dozen students via Zoom.

“For me, it’s just been, obviously, was a difficult transition, trying to go to completely holding myself accountable and doing all my own work on my own time,” said Emma, a 10th grader.

“I’ve really enjoyed how much family time we’ve been getting now, which has been very beneficial and keeping me motivated and keeping me doing all my schoolwork and really trying to succeed,” added Robert, another 10th grader.

Dr. Biden says distance learning has opened some eyes.

“We’ve really found, I think as teachers, how much we care about our students. And really the nice thing is now we know how much they care about us,” said the former Second Lady.

But in a virtual teacher’s lounge, Biden also heard about the inequity in technology.

“There are so many of my students who do not have the technology, who do not have the things that they need to learn remotely,” fifth grade teacher Keisha Glover told Biden.

A Republican spokesperson agreed, but said getting kids back to school was key.

“We want to open up, and I think the President’s been very clear about that. Returning in the fall is a big priority for kids,” said Liz Harrington with the Republican National Committee.