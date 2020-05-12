Comments
As many people remain at home, parents and kids are looking for things to do.
With Memorial Day coming up, now is your chance to show off those skills, and brighten up your neighborhood in the process.
KDKA has some great Memorial Day displays you can color.
All you have to do is, print, color, and proudly display them in your window.
Click on any of the our four designs below:
Pittsburgh Skyline: Remember The Brave 1
