



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man has been arrested for allegedly saying he and his friends “have a bullet waiting” for Gov. Tom Wolf if he doesn’t reopen businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The York Dispatch reports 28-year-old Rocco Anthony Naples of Pleasant Unity will be charged with threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, making terroristic threats and harassment. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Naples was upset about the governor closing businesses but keeping his own businesses running amid the coronavirus pandemic, the York Dispatch reports.

Wolf’s press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger, told the York Dispatch that Wolf Home Products does not have a state waiver to remain open during the pandemic, and Gov. Wolf has not been associated with Wolf Home Products since 2015.

The York Dispatch reports charging documents show that a worker sent an email to her supervisor after Naples called the company’s customer service line on Friday.

The email said: “Customer called in stating he was angry about Governor Wolf closing their companies but keeping his open, he said that him and a couple of his buddies have a bullet waiting for (Wolf) if he keeps them closed.”

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.