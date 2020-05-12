



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — As Beaver County officials say they are moving the county into the “yellow” phase this week, not all business owners feel it is safe to reopen.

Last week, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office said it will not prosecute businesses that open in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.

“The bottom line is the commissioners want the county to move forward to yellow and I support that. But I support it because the criminal laws cannot be used the way the governor wants them to be used,” District Attorney David Lozier told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso on Monday.

Last Friday, Gov. Wolf announced that 13 southwestern counties would move to the “yellow” phase on May 15. The list did not include Beaver County, which would stay in the “red” phase, where the stay-at-home order is still in effect.

RELATED STORIES:

Lozier believes businesses should reopen while following CDC guidelines.

“I’m not going to break the law, number one,” said Trish Koodrick, owner of Trish’s Truffles. “And the law says I cannot open.”

In a Facebook post, Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy promised his department won’t punish or cite businesses defying the governor’s order.

“Let’s open back up for business,” said Christopher Beers, owner of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop. “Enough is enough.”

Beers reopened his business on April 26. He has safety measures in place, including plexiglass and hand sanitizer.

“I don’t want to look at us as us being defiant,” Beers said. “It’s us listening to the rules and applying the safety measures so we keep our employees and customers safe.”

Despite only just opening her business in November 2019, Koodrich is resolute about not reopening until Gov. Wolf says so.

“I’ve been doing pop-ups for a year and then I get a storefront and then this happens,” Koodrich said. “But it’s no one’s fault. But I have to follow the rules. It’s the way I believe. It’s the health reasons as well.”

Lozier also blames politics for Beaver County not reopening according to Gov. Wolf’s standards.

“The governor is responding politically,” Lozier said. “I think what he needs to do is to work with the counties and work with the state legislature in order to craft the reopening so that it can be done equitably.”