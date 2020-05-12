PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers from three different departments showed up to surprise nurses and healthcare workers on Tuesday morning.
Officers from Allegheny County Police Department, Pittsburgh Police Department, and Greentree Boro Police Department surprised the workers at the Vincentian Marian Manor personal care home in Greentree.
The officers held signs and had the lights from their police vehicles on to thank the nurses and healthcare workers helping fight the Coronavirus outbreak.
THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO! Three police depts., @AlleghenyCoPD @PghPolice @greentreeboro police are surprising nurses & workers at Vincentian Marian Manor for what they do for our community! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kjS4dJRgMN
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 12, 2020
The workers were thanked at the end of their shift as other nurses and workers were arriving to start working.
