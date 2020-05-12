BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Issues Warning To Businesses Choosing To Defy Pandemic Shutdown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers from three different departments showed up to surprise nurses and healthcare workers on Tuesday morning.

Officers from Allegheny County Police Department, Pittsburgh Police Department, and Greentree Boro Police Department surprised the workers at the Vincentian Marian Manor personal care home in Greentree.

The officers held signs and had the lights from their police vehicles on to thank the nurses and healthcare workers helping fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

The workers were thanked at the end of their shift as other nurses and workers were arriving to start working.

