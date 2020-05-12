SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a crash that followed a police chase on the Parkway East.
County dispatchers confirmed a one-vehicle crash at the Swissvale exit Tuesday night.
The call came in around 6:02 p.m., and police, EMS and fire were all on the scene.
The Monroeville Police Department told KDKA’s Pam Surano this accident was because of an officer pursuing a vehicle.
The suspect driving the vehicle rolled over as police were chasing him inbound on the Parkway East.
The chase involves a criminal investigation, police say. The driver was taken into custody and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Monroeville police chief says the suspect will face vehicle code violations and others, which will be sent by summons.
You must log in to post a comment.