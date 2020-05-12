BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny County Leaders Preparing To Enter "Yellow Phase," Issue Guidance
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, Monroeville Police


SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a crash that followed a police chase on the Parkway East.

County dispatchers confirmed a one-vehicle crash at the Swissvale exit Tuesday night.

The call came in around 6:02 p.m., and police, EMS and fire were all on the scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The Monroeville Police Department told KDKA’s Pam Surano this accident was because of an officer pursuing a vehicle.

The suspect driving the vehicle rolled over as police were chasing him inbound on the Parkway East.

The chase involves a criminal investigation, police say. The driver was taken into custody and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Monroeville police chief says the suspect will face vehicle code violations and others, which will be sent by summons.

Comments