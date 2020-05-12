PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is making it easier for people to renew their driver’s license or identification cards.

From now on, you can use your existing photo on your new license.

PennDOT says they are looking to limit the number of people at its centers for social distancing purposes due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release, “Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe.”

The only people receiving a photo card are those who applied before May 10.

PennDOT says expiration dates on driver’s licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits and camera cards scheduled to expire from March 16 through May 31, 2020, have been extended until June 30, 2020.

PennDOT also announced that expiration dates for vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended for Pennsylvania residents.

The deadline has been extended for