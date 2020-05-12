



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 837 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, in addition to 75 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 57,991.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

With the new numbers, the statewide death toll has now reached 3,806.

In total, 237,989 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Across the state, nearly 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 28% of the cases, jumping over the 50-64 age group, which has 26% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 12,130 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 1,724 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 13,854. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 2,611 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 3,923 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,526 positive and probable cases on Tuesday. Allegheny County has had 127 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county total in Western Pennsylvania with 78. Westmoreland County has had 30 deaths.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

