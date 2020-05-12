



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions are not as cold as forecasted this morning with temperatures remaining generally in the mid-30’s.

There is a freeze warning currently in effect through 8:00 a.m.

Plenty of sun is expected this morning with more clouds around this afternoon.

There will be a brief rain chance this afternoon as well, but the rain won’t stick around for long once it arrives.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-50’s.

Wednesday’s weather forecast is looking fantastic with highs hitting the low 60’s.

It will likely be the only day of the week with conditions completely dry.

Rain chances are back on Thursday with a warm front setting up right on top of us.

So far this month through the first 11 days, May is just barely behind 1966 for the coldest start to the month on record with an average daily temperature of 47.3 degrees.

Yesterday’s high temperature set a daily record for the coldest high for Pittsburgh.

In fact, I believe every reporting site yesterday set daily records for it being the cold high on record.

