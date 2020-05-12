MONACA, PA (KDKA) — While some businesses in our area prepare to reopen in the “yellow” phase on Friday, several gyms and fitness studios have already opened their doors.

“We’re a single-income family. My wife and I have three small children and there are just bills to pay,” said Louis Armezzani, who owns Armezzani Jiu-Jitsu.

Armezzani said he lost 40 percent of his revenue during the shutdown. He told KDKA the decision to defy Gov. Tom Wolf’s order was all about survival.

“I don’t think anyone six months ago said, ‘Man, I can’t wait for a pandemic to break out so we can sort through the mess,'” Armezzani said.

Armezzani is not alone.

In Scott Township, Amerifit Fitness Club is open in a limited capacity. The manager told KDKA that people in the community needed his club as much as he needed the revenue.

Under Gov. Wolf’s guidelines, both businesses could not reopen until the “green” phase. But they aren’t waiting.

“We don’t need a license to operate, and our insurance mostly is covered with the liability waivers. So there really wasn’t much of a threat there,” Armezzani said.

Armezzani told KDKA he’s not worried about Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jennifer Altman’s warning that businesses defying the state order are also putting their insurance policies at risk.

“It is the duty of every business and resident in Pennsylvania to ensure that they and the public at large are provided with the maximum level of protection afforded by insurance,” Altman said in a statement.

The business owners said since their doors are now open, the decision to come or not is in the hands of the customer.

“I did have a couple of people who didn’t agree with me and I respect everyone’s opinion and everyone’s stance. But something I’ve been saying from the beginning is there is not one blanket answer for everything and everybody,” Armezzani said.

As for community support, Armezzani said he surveyed his members and about 90 percent supported his decision to reopen.