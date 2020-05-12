



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A charter flight carrying personal protective equipment to be distributed to FEMA arrived from South Korea at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

According to Blue Sky News, a National Airlines flight landed just after 2 a.m. Monday that was hauling the masks to be used to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Harris, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea, tweeted that the masks were going to be distributed to FEMA from the South Korean government. were bound for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency from the South Korean government.

A BIG thank you to ROK and @TheBlueHouseKR for providing 2 million face masks to @fema. Our alliance and friendship are as vital and ironclad today as it was 70 years ago. #ThankYouROK #WeAreInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/ECdBEKeMaO — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) May 10, 2020

Blue Sky News also says that the National Airlines plane spent less than three hours in Pittsburgh to unload the 2 million masks.

The plane then refueled and flew back to Anchorage, AK.

“The secret we have at Pittsburgh International Airport is speed, whether it’s the short aircraft taxi time on the airfield, the time it takes to offload cargo, or to build up and break down the freight that goes on the trucks,” Bryan Dietz, Vice President, Air Service Development at PIT said to Blue Sky News. “The speed of how this airport community keeps freight in motion gives us a competitive edge.”

This was one of several shipments of equipment to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport, but the largest shipment so far.