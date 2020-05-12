



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers at a nursing home in Green Tree didn’t expect to be applauded as they arrived to work Tuesday morning.

Officers from Allegheny County Police Department, Pittsburgh Police Department and Green Tree Boro Police Department surprised the workers at the Vincentian Marian Manor personal care home in Green Tree. Even state police joined in.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward was there while heroes were thanking heroes. The healthcare workers walked into work greeted by flashing lights, balloons and even cheers.

THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO! Three police depts., ⁦@AlleghenyCoPD⁩ ⁦@PghPolice⁩ @greentreeboro police are surprising nurses & workers at Vincentian Marian Manor for what they do for our community! ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/kjS4dJRgMN — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 12, 2020

“There’s so many people out there on the frontlines, putting themselves in potential danger to make sure people get the care they deserve,” said Vincentian Marian Manor Spokesperson Jude Hazard.

While local nursing homes are tragically hit hard by the virus, Assistant Superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Maurita Bryant said, “this is one where there is no cases. No cases for staff, no cases for residents.”

That’s why the Allegheny County Police Department put this together for the 250 workers who take care of the 120 residents.

For every healthcare worker or staff member that made their way into work, they were thanked and given a small gift. The workers were show genuine appreciation.

“I’ve seen some tears, I’ve seen laughter, it’s amazing spectrum of emotions that this has evoked,” said Hazard.

The surprise was planned as part of International Nurses Day.