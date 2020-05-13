PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have arrested a man accused of breaking into the vehicle of a worker who fills ATMs and stealing almost $20,000.
Police say the incident happened back in December in Kennedy Township, but they arrested 48-year-old Luis Carde at his home in Penn Hills today.
According to County Police, Kennedy Township officers were called to Pine Hollow Road back on Dec. 30, 2019, after an employee of a company that fills ATM machines said someone broke into their vehicle.
Police say the worker was servicing a nearby ATM when Carde allegedly smashed the passenger-side window and grabbed $19,500.
Carde is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
