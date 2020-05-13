BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Death Toll Grows To 3,943
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have arrested a man accused of breaking into the vehicle of a worker who fills ATMs and stealing almost $20,000.

Police say the incident happened back in December in Kennedy Township, but they arrested 48-year-old Luis Carde at his home in Penn Hills today.

(Source: Allegheny County Police)

According to County Police, Kennedy Township officers were called to Pine Hollow Road back on Dec. 30, 2019, after an employee of a company that fills ATM machines said someone broke into their vehicle.

Police say the worker was servicing a nearby ATM when Carde allegedly smashed the passenger-side window and grabbed $19,500.

Carde is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

