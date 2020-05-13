MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Families in the midst of making funeral arrangements are now demanding answers from a North Hills senior living facility along Babcock Boulevard called Grace Manor at North Park.

The leader at the facility, Alexis Martini, tells KDKA that they’ve reported one in-facility death involving a hospice patient.

KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked with upset family members and several formal employees who claim that the facility is not being forthcoming with the numbers.

“I think it’s because they were panicking,” said Carolyn Soracco.

Carolyn and her sister Mary lost their father just four days ago.

“He was a very outgoing guy, he did all the activities there, he did the exercise class every single day,” said Mary Deluca.

They moved their father into Grace Manor nearly 2 years ago and tell KDKA he died Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“When my dad was tested, they found out that morning and they should have sent a letter out that day,” said DeLuca.

The two women tell KDKA their father tested positive on April 9 and claim the facility sent a letter to families on April 27. They tell KDKA they’ve heard nothing since regarding COVID-19 cases or deaths.

“What was the purpose for not being transparent when the residents and families put their trust into Grace Manor?” said Soracco.

“They’ve lost lives and they’re still lying about it so that’s so disrespectful to the people who have passed and to those families,” said DeLuca.

This family isn’t the only one demanding more transparency. KDKA talked off camera with a man who lost his mother on Mother’s Day. He tells KDKA that he had no clue any other residents had tested positive and would have pulled his mother from the facility and hired her a personal nurse.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller called Grace Manor two times this week to receive updated numbers from the facility.

On Tuesday, Grace Manor’s President and Operations Manager Alexis Martini reported four cases and zero in-facility deaths.

On Wednesday, Martini reported eight cases and one in-facility death involving a hospice patient who they treated as “presumed positive,” but never tested.

When KDKA’s Meghan Schiller inquired about any residents who died at the hospital while suspected to have COVID-19, Martini said she did not “classify” them as facility deaths.

KDKA also talked with several former employees who claim to have left the facility for this very reason.

“I feel like the families would be their voice if they knew what was going on,” said Brittany Fusco, former employee.

Fusco is one of several former employees who reached out to KDKA this week, concerned by the correspondence they’ve received from concerned family members.

“It’s their right to know, it’s their loved ones in there, of what’s actually going on inside there,” said Fusco.

She and caregiver Tanesha Curry tell KDKA that they left on their own terms.

“Because we weren’t given the right information. There was a death occurred before we were even allowed to wear masks,” said Curry.

KDKA reached out to Kim Zachary, the head of McCandless Town Council, to see if any town leaders had heard about alleged cases or deaths inside the facility.

“We tried to connect everyone who we could think of who might know of something going on and no one had heard anything,” said Zachary.

After KDKA’s call, Zachary and the town manager filed a formal report on behalf of the township and hopes to learn more in the coming days.

“We do feel obligated to report this to the county health department and the state health department,” said Zachary.

Martini told KDKA on Wednesday that the facility sent out seven letters to families in an effort to keep them updated over the past two months. Martini said she could not speak to why families claim to have not received them all.

She also said “we are working exceptionally hard” and have “partnered with third party vendors to add another level of care to the residence.” Martini said she even personally went out to purchase tablets so resident can communicate with families and conduct tele-medicine visits.

The state health department tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller they are working to release accurate counts for all nursing home cases across the state by the end of the week.