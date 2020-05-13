WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a health alert for approximately 70 pounds of raw beef ravioli produces due to possible E.coli contamination.
According to the FSIS, the products produced by Philadelphia-based P&S Ravioli Company will no longer be available for purchase, therefore a recall was not issued.
However, there is a concern that some consumers may still have the product in their refrigerators. Those that have the product are being advised to either throw the product away or return it to the store it was purchased and request a refund.
The affected product has a use-by date of November 30, 2020 and a lot code of 20121.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the product.
