WILKINSBURG, PA. (KDKA) — Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
Officials were called to a shooting in the area of Laketon Road and Robinson Boulevard on Wednesday night.
First responders found the victim and performed life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries, police say.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
