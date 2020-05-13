BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Death Toll Grows To 3,943
WILKINSBURG, PA. (KDKA) — Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Officials were called to a shooting in the area of Laketon Road and Robinson Boulevard on Wednesday night.

First responders found the victim and performed life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries, police say.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

