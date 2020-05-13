Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A couple at a local senior living community celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
On Wednesday, family members and friends gathered outside their window to congratulate them.
It all happened at Sunrise of McCandless.
“It’s been so difficult not to be able to see them or be with them. Today is just so special that we can get together as a family and share this together,” said Scott Cessar.
The kids said they just wanted to make their parents feel special.
