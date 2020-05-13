BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Death Toll Grows To 3,943
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon canceled its Fourth of July festivities and fireworks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The recreation director says there is no way to prevent people from gathering in groups.

Several other summer events were also canceled.

    • The Mt. Lebanon Ice Center will also remain closed until at least Aug. 1.

