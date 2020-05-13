PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Hills School District will let students back into the building to drop off materials and pick up belongings they may have left at school before the coronavirus pandemic.
During the first week of June, North Hills students will be allowed back into buildings to drop off materials like textbooks and iPads and pick up anything they left behind.
There will be restrictions in place, like not allowing any children who aren’t students inside and creating a “one-way traffic system” inside the buildings.
Middle school and high school students are asked to enter their buildings alone while elementary students are asked to bring one adult.
Here’s the schedule from the North Hills School District:
Monday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- High School: Seniors
- Middle School: Grade 7 (Last Names A-K)
- Elementary Schools: Last Names A-G
Tuesday, June 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- High School: Juniors
- Middle School: Grade 7 (Last Names L-Z)
- Elementary Schools: Last Names H-M
Wednesday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- High School: Sophomores
- Middle School: Grade 8 (Last Names A-K)
- Elementary Schools: Last Names N-R
Thursday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- High School: Freshmen
- Middle School: Grade 8 (Last Names L-Z)
- Elementary Schools: Last Names S-Z
Families that can’t go when scheduled should fill out forms to arrange a different pick up time.
More information about the pick-up days designated for students and the forms to schedule a different time can be found here for elementary school students, here for middle school students and here for high school students.
