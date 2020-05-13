



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says 1,200 doses of the antiviral medication remdesivir have been shipped to help hospitals across the state treat COVID-19 patients.

The health department says the federal government distributed the first shipment — 1,200 doses of the investigational antiviral medication — to Pa. Tuesday, and the entire allotment was sent out to hospitals.

UPMC Presbyterian is among the hospitals that will receive the medication. It is the only hospital in the Pittsburgh area receiving the treatment.

Over the next few days, the shipment will arrive at 51 hospitals. Which hospitals got the drug was decided by the number of coronavirus patients there over a seven-day period, the severity of the illness and whether a ventilator was needed.

The FDA says remdesivir may help decrease the amount of coronavirus in patients’ bodies and help them get better faster.

“The department is working to give our hospitals every opportunity to treat patients with COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.

“It is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment.”

