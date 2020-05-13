



ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — A man in his 50s is dead after drowning in a lake in Armstrong County.

On Wednesday, a body was found in the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsmens Club lake in Kiski Township, the county coroner said in a release.

Officials say a fisherman discovered a canoe at around 5:15 p.m. in the pond with a jacket.

Dive teams searched the lake and found a body approximately 125 feet from the boat dock, the coroner said.

“There was a body that was recovered from the lake. The coroner did arrive and remove that body. Further information about that individual will be released by the Armstrong County Coroner upon the notification of next of kin,” said Tom Dessell with the Kiski Township Police Department.

A local police department also took a missing person report, which led to officers believing the person was possibly in the lake.

Officials believe the man was fishing on the water. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

Emergency personnel is not sure what caused the man’s canoe to capsize.

“The investigation is on-going into this incident with the assistance of Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office, Armstrong Coroner’s Office, PA Fish & Boat Commission along with the Kiskiminetas Township Police,” the Kiski Township Police Department said in a release.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.