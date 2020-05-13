Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are teaming up with Dunkin’ this week to provide breakfast to health care workers at seven area Allegheny Health Network hospitals.
It’s all part of an initiative to celebrate local healthcare workers during National Hospital Week.
So far, doughnuts have been delivered to Allegheny General Hospital, West Penn Hospital, Canonsburg Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
Later this week, Allegheny Valley Hospital and Wexford Health and Wellness will get the sweet treats.
The Pirates are giving each facility 25 dozen doughnuts.
