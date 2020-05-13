



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Announced concerts for the remainder of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s season have been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The PSO announced concerts for the rest of its 2019-2020 season are cancelled. It’s looking to reschedule some of them, like “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – In Concert” for future seasons.

The orchestra was set to embark on a European tour in August, but that has been cancelled as well.

As most of the southwest region moves into the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan come Friday, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra says it’s looking into different ways of bringing music to the community.

“Summer is around the corner and we are looking at alternative plans to bring music to our community in new and unique ways during the “yellow” phase of Allegheny County’s opening, whether that be our outdoor performances, digital offerings, or small gatherings with ensembles from the orchestra,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a press release.

“Plans will be evolving in future weeks and we look forward to bringing back the music to our wonderful community once again. Until then, we wish everyone to stay healthy and be safe.”

Ticket holders can either make a tax deductible donation, apply the value to future tickets or contact the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for other options like gift cards and refunds.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: