DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old is in stable condition after a shooting in Duquesne, police say.

The Allegheny County Police Department and the City of Duquesne Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Apricot Alley on Wednesday.

First responders found the 19-year-old boy in the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition

Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation, officials say.

Police say to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.

