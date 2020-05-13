Comments
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old is in stable condition after a shooting in Duquesne, police say.
The Allegheny County Police Department and the City of Duquesne Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Apricot Alley on Wednesday.
First responders found the 19-year-old boy in the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue, police say.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition
Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation, officials say.
Police say to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.
