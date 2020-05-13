GREEN TREE (KDKA) – Officers from the Allegheny County Police Department, Green Tree Police Department, Pittsburgh Police Department, and Pennsylvania State Police Troopers honored the essential personnel and healthcare workers at Vincentian Manor.
It was a show of solidarity at a time when both police and healthcare workers are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The workers were honored by a line of 25 police vehicles and officers holding up signs of encouragement as they arrived to work. The officers also applauded them loudly.
Each worker was also given a gift bag with cookies donated from Oakmont Bakery, Eat’n Park, and Walmart.
Vincentian Manor in Green Tree has been without a case of COVID-19 thanks largely to the diligence and work of the staff.
