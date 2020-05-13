Comments
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A pregnant woman was airlifted to the hospital after her car went over a hillside and into a creek in Westmoreland County.
Officials say the car partially went into a creek near Sunny Drive and South Center Avenue in Hempfield Township.
No other vehicles were involved, officials say.
The call came in around 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
No update has been provided on the woman’s condition.
