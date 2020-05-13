BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Death Toll Grows To 3,943
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Into Creek, Car Over Hillside, Hempfield Township, Local TV, Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A pregnant woman was airlifted to the hospital after her car went over a hillside and into a creek in Westmoreland County.

Officials say the car partially went into a creek near Sunny Drive and South Center Avenue in Hempfield Township.

No other vehicles were involved, officials say.

The call came in around 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday.

No update has been provided on the woman’s condition.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments