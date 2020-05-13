



CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) – According to a study done by WalletHub, West Virginia’s population is the most vulnerable in the United States to the coronavirus pandemic.

The study focused mainly on those lacking adequate living conditions and those without the finances to weather a pandemic.

West Virginia was found to have the third-highest share of the population age 65 and older and the highest population diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

It was found that West Virginia’s “medical vulnerability” rank was number one in the country and eighth in the country when it came to “financial vulnerability.”

Food and meal insecurity was also taken into account. West Virginia ranked 49th in share of households in poverty not receiving food stamps or food benefits.

The study found that Pennsylvania ranked 26th in the country for the population most vulnerable.

To read the full study and see the complete results, head to WalletHub’s website.