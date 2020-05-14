BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Deaths, Just 6 Additional Cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting just six new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, and no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,551.

According to county health officials, that total number consists of 1,474 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases.

Officials report that 283 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases.

That’s actually down two from Wednesday’s numbers. County health officials say that decrease “is due to a case being reported in Allegheny County which was of an out-of-county resident, and a case that noted hospitalization as an error.”

Of the hospitalized patients, 117 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 67 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 139 deaths, which is unchanged from yesterday.

Of those reported deaths, 129 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable. All victims are adults between the ages of 42-103.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 30%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)
05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)
13-18 – 13 (1%)
19-24 – 103 (7%)
25-49 – 523 (34%)
50-64 – 436 (28%)
65 + — 467 (30%)

Health officials say 22,545 tests have been administered across the county.

The county says it’s ready to reopen some of the businesses that have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Allegheny is one of 13 counties in the state moving to the “yellow” phase on Friday.

