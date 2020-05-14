



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Beaver County will soon join the rest of the Southwest region in the “yellow” phase.

Rep. Aaron Bernstine took to Facebook on Thursday night and said Beaver County is moving to the “yellow” phase on May 22.

“Governor Wolf heard YOU….Beaver County will be going “yellow” on May 22!” he posted.

Gov. Wolf announced on May 8 that all southwestern counties, except Beaver County, will move into the “yellow” phase on Friday.

The county was not included because of a high number of coronavirus cases, mainly at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvanians can expect more reopening announcements Friday.

The counties that will move into the “yellow” phase on Friday are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

The 24 counties that moved into the “yellow” phase on May 8 were Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

