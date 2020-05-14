PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese plans to resume daily Masses on June 1.
It is all part of the diocese’s plan to loosen restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The diocese also has a goal of recommending weekend Masses starting June 6, announced Thursday in a release.
“It fills my heart with so much joy to think of the doors of our churches opening once again,” said Bishop David Zubik in a release. “I’ve heard from so many who have missed praying in their parishes. I’ve missed it, too.”
Churches in the Diocese of Pittsburgh will also reopen for some sacraments on Friday as most of western Pennsylvania moves into the “yellow” phase.
The diocese will allow for small baptisms and funeral masses, private prayer and confessions.
Funeral masses, weddings and baptisms will be limited to groups of no more than 25 people.
