



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced the launch of a an online portal to provide housing-related resources.

The Housing Assistance Resource Portal (HARP) will help users find out what housing-related programs and services they are eligible for.

Users can enter their information and mark themselves interested in:

Renting

Currently renting

Interested in buying a home

Currently owning a home

Renting their property as a landlord

Currently experiencing homelessness

The portal is designed to be inclusive for all residents in the City of Pittsburgh, in all neighborhoods, from all income levels, and in every community.

“Housing, especially affordable housing, will always be a premier issue of my administration and staff as long as there are City of Pittsburgh residents who are impacted by housing concerns,” said Mayor William Peduto in a press release.

“Housing is a human right,” Peduto said.

“It’s critical, especially in the time of this pandemic, that residents have access to all resources from their city, including housing,” said Mayor’s Office Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Equity Officer Majestic Lane.

HARP is provided in partnership by the City of Pittsburgh, Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and includes additional resources from Allegheny County, Neighborhood Allies, Federal Home Loan Bank and Pittsburgh Housing Finance Agency.

The online portal can be accessed online.