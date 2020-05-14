



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mobile labs that can test for Coronavirus is a new concept, and according to health experts and leaders — it’s needed.

Testing sites for Coronavirus are now available in certain communities where it’s been tough for people to reach a testing location.

Allegheny Health Network has gone mobile when it comes to increasing its testing for COVID-19.

They’re focused on underserved communities and this week, they’re in Homewood.

“We know that people want to be tested, we want people to be tested,” Ed Gainey, State Representative said.

After learning about the struggles with a lack of testing for some African-American and Latino communities in other states, leaders in the Pittsburgh area wanted to get a jump on it here.

“So that we would have a heads up of exactly where we’re at and what we have to do to save lives,” Gainey said.

“We’ve got a long way to go — just touching the tip of the iceberg if you will,” said Dr. Jerome Gloster, CEO of Primary Care Health Services at the Alma Illery Center.

RV’s are being equipped to do 30 to 40 tests per day.

25 tests were completed on Tuesday along Hamilton Avenue next to the Alma Illery Medical Center.

KDKA is being told that neighborhoods like Homewood are frustrated.

“We have a community that’s on edge, they’re outraged and really know, we agree with them that we need to get this testing started and we need too get out out into our communities,” Dr. Gloster said.

Grants and help from various foundations have made testing at sites like this one possible.

The mobile program will be visiting other similar communities throughout the Pittsburgh area every week.

You do not need a note from a doctor to get a test, but you must make an appointment.

