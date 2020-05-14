Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Those wanting to cast a line for the first time may get more opportunities in the future thanks to a new bill introduced in Harrisburg.
The legislation aims to increase fish for free days to four.
This would mean those wanting to go fishing without a license would have four days where no license would be required.
As it currently stands, there are two fish for free days and they are usually held during Memorial Day Weekend and Fourth of July Weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.