HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all flag to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Commonwealth flags have already been lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to shine blue lights to honor law enforcement officials on Friday.

“Our law enforcement officials work around the clock to protect us and provide public safety,” said Gov. Wolf in a release. “Now, more than ever, we should honor their commitment to our communities, which has given us a sense of security during this global pandemic.”

