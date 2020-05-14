BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Deaths, Just 6 Additional Cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Chesney won’t be coming to Heinz Field later this month after all.

His Chillaxification Tour was supposed to stop at the stadium on May 30.

However, the country music superstar won’t be appearing this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Chesney’s website says the entire tour will be postponed until 2021.

All the other Chesney concerts were previously postponed leading up to the Pittsburgh stop.

Chesney’s team says new dates will be announced as soon as possible.

If you have a ticket, it is automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. Refund options will also be available at the time the rescheduled show date is announced.

