



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Chesney won’t be coming to Heinz Field later this month after all.

His Chillaxification Tour was supposed to stop at the stadium on May 30.

Kenny Chesney has postponed his 2020 Chillaxification Tour show at Heinz Field until 2021. New show dates coming soon. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds will be available via original point of purchase for 30-days after the new date announcement. https://t.co/p5qnqQeF24 — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 14, 2020

However, the country music superstar won’t be appearing this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Chesney’s website says the entire tour will be postponed until 2021.

All the other Chesney concerts were previously postponed leading up to the Pittsburgh stop.

Chesney’s team says new dates will be announced as soon as possible.

If you have a ticket, it is automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. Refund options will also be available at the time the rescheduled show date is announced.

